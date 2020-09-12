Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.07.

QLYS opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.58. Qualys has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $125.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, Director Peter Pace sold 36,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,692,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,558.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $106,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,030,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,475 shares of company stock worth $5,973,985 over the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $1,385,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $711,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,986,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

