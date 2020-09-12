Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securiti lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.88.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.89. 4,866,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,584,997. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.02 and its 200-day moving average is $123.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.