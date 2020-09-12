LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given New $118.50 Price Target at Citigroup

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $111.00 to $118.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LPLA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LPL Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.32.

LPL Financial stock opened at $78.58 on Tuesday. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.66.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 54.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 14,752 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $1,258,198.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,182,744.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $167,101.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,189,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,681 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,577 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,961,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,622,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,773,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,390,000 after purchasing an additional 329,743 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,322,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,048,000 after purchasing an additional 155,238 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,194,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,210,000 after purchasing an additional 630,173 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

