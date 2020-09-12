MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.74. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $137.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $114,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $35,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,709 shares of company stock worth $773,651. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $659,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 64,120 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

