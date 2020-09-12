Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $229.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,187,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after buying an additional 1,536,875 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

