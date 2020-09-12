Marketing Alliance Inc (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Marketing Alliance Inc (OTCMKTS:MAAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

MAAL stock remained flat at $$2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. Marketing Alliance has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $20.88 million, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of -0.22.

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter.

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and Medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Illinois, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joes; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

