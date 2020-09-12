Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,659 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $30,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.86.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,957.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $115.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,952. The company has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

