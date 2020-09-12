Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Raised by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.16.

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,920,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,886. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.93 and a 200-day moving average of $293.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $333.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.