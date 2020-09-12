Max Property Group 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $637.00 (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Max Property Group has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Max Property Group token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Max Property Group has a market capitalization of $459,673.61 and approximately $637.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Max Property Group Profile

Max Property Group (CRYPTO:MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

