Medifast Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.13 (NYSE:MED)

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Medifast has raised its dividend payment by 215.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.83. 140,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,390. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.21. Medifast has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $184.29.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.75 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 68.55%. Analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MED. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Medifast from $164.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.