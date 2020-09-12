Medmen Enterprises Inc (CNSX:MMEN) Director Sells $22,325.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Medmen Enterprises Inc (CNSX:MMEN) Director Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $22,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,267,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,788.01.

Adam Nathaniel Bierman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 6th, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 129,500 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $29,785.00.
  • On Friday, July 31st, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 24,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $5,520.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 28th, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 200,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $46,000.00.
  • On Thursday, July 23rd, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 100,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $23,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 21st, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 100,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $24,000.00.
  • On Friday, July 17th, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 143,500 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total transaction of $35,875.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 15th, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 100,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $25,500.00.
  • On Monday, July 13th, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 150,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $38,775.00.
  • On Friday, July 10th, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 150,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $39,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 8th, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 28,500 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $7,695.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34.

Medmen Enterprises Company Profile

MedMen Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, and distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis. As of November 1, 2018, it had licenses for 69 retail stores; and 17 cultivation and production facilities across 12 states.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Medmen Enterprises (CNSX:MMEN)

