MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGTX. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of MGTX opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. MeiraGTx has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $491.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.41.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 30.69% and a negative net margin of 331.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other MeiraGTx news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 15,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $216,580.59. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $35,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 471,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,074,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,482 shares of company stock valued at $351,926 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 164.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in MeiraGTx by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in MeiraGTx during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 67.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

