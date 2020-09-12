Mercury NZ Ltd (MCY) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.09 on September 30th

Mercury NZ Ltd (ASX:MCY) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of A$4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93.

About Mercury NZ

Mercury NZ Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, trading, and sale of electricity in New Zealand. The company operates through Energy Markets and Others segments. It operates nine hydro generation stations on the Waikato River; and five geothermal generation stations in the central North Island.

