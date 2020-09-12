Mercury NZ Ltd (MCY) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.09 on September 30th

Mercury NZ Ltd (ASX:MCY) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of A$4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93.
About Mercury NZ
