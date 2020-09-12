Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) updated its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.36-1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.231-1.284 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.Microchip Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.36 and $1.46 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $100.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.40 and its 200 day moving average is $92.96. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $115.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.64.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.