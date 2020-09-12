MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,372,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.37. 3,524,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,875. The company has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $148.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

