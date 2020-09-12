MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $200,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 84.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,528 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.30.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 26,815,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,299,726. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $156.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

