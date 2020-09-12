MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Invests $201,000 in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,972 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Fortive by 86.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,936,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,179,000 after buying an additional 4,142,947 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 9,416,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,849 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Fortive by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,335,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,230 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,915,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,086,000 after acquiring an additional 760,015 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fortive by 22.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,629,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,930,000 after purchasing an additional 483,220 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.37. 3,344,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,031. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.19. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

In other news, SVP Patrick K. Murphy sold 37,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,746,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $354,400,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock valued at $627,156,617. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.