MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 21,839 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,420 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 21,839 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,646 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 8.3% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Comcast by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 150,302 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 20,185 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 238,228 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,290,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,156,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.41.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

