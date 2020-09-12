Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Lowered to “Underperform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink cut shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MRNA. Barclays started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Moderna from $41.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.44.

MRNA stock opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.58. Moderna has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 26,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $1,487,445.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $6,497,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,543.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 868,820 shares of company stock worth $59,850,433 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

