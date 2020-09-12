Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Moderna and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.44.

MRNA opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.58. Moderna has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $6,497,964.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,543.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 4,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $298,024.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,734,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,961,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 868,820 shares of company stock valued at $59,850,433 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 124.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 175.6% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

