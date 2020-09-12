Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Molecular Templates from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.80.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $577.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.31. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 514.48% and a negative return on equity of 113.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $37,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 20.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 60,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 1,852.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 103,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 22.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 60,624 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 1,843.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 108,116 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.