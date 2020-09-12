Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $25,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,002,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,847,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,576 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,703,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,867,000 after acquiring an additional 154,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,771,000 after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 32.6% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,662,000 after acquiring an additional 528,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Moody’s by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,857,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,929,000 after purchasing an additional 48,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MCO. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

NYSE:MCO traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.94. 608,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,629. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.41. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total transaction of $439,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total transaction of $3,386,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,499,299.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,033,353 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

