Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Textron (NYSE:TXT)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TXT. Vertical Research raised Textron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Textron from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered Textron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.64.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. Textron has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $32.48.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. Textron’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $9,176,692.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,969,745.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,802,814.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,922 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,177.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Textron by 3.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 13.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 437,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 53,213 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

