Morgan Stanley Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $240.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.32.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $228.90 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $304.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 808,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 138.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after purchasing an additional 378,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $109,436,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

