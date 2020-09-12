Morgan Stanley Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $240.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.32.
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $228.90 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $304.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.
In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 808,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 138.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after purchasing an additional 378,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $109,436,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
