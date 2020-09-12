Morgan Stanley’s (MS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.32.

Shares of MS stock opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average of $44.53. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 31,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

