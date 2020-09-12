Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

COOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.20 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 101.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 27,334 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

