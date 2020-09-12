M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Odeon Capital Group currently has $111.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Compass Point cut their price target on M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.39.

NYSE MTB opened at $101.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in M&T Bank by 828.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 64,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 57,858 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in M&T Bank by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in M&T Bank by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in M&T Bank by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

