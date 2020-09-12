Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €269.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €269.00 ($316.47) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €241.15 ($283.71).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a one year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

