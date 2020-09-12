National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NABZY. Macquarie cut shares of National Australia Bank from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Australia Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS NABZY opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.01. National Australia Bank has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

