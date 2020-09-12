National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

National Fuel Gas has raised its dividend payment by 7.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $42.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,262. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.88. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $50.46.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $323.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. Argus upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BofA Securities assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.