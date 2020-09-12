Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

Shares of Navistar International stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -461.73 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average of $27.30. Navistar International has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Navistar International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Longbow Research downgraded Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Navistar International from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

