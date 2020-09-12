Neenah (NYSE:NP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neenah (NYSE:NP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Neenah is a leading global specialty materials company, focused on premium niche markets that include advanced filtration media, specialized substrates used for tapes, labels and other products, and premium printing and packaging papers. The company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and its products are sold in over 70 countries worldwide from manufacturing operations in the United States and Germany. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised Neenah from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Neenah from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE NP opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $707.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.32 and a beta of 1.33. Neenah has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.86.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neenah will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Neenah’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In related news, CFO Paul F. Desantis acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.17 per share, with a total value of $153,578.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,508.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.68 per share, for a total transaction of $44,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,335.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 425.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Neenah by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Neenah during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Neenah during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Neenah during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

