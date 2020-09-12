NervGen Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Short Interest Update

NervGen Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 720.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NervGen Pharma in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of APLIF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 144,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,690. NervGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $1.37.

NervGen Pharma (OTCMKTS:APLIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

NervGen Pharma Company Profile

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

