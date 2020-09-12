Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTST. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netstreit presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.21.

Get Netstreit alerts:

Netstreit stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. Netstreit has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Netstreit Company Profile

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Netstreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netstreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.