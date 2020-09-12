Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Netstreit stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. Netstreit has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

About Netstreit

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

