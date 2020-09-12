Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

NTST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Netstreit in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Netstreit in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Netstreit in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Netstreit in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Get Netstreit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTST opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. Netstreit has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Netstreit Company Profile

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Netstreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netstreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.