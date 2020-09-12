Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

NTST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Netstreit in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Netstreit in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Netstreit in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Netstreit in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Shares of NASDAQ NTST opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. Netstreit has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Netstreit Company Profile

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST)

Receive News & Ratings for Netstreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netstreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit