Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) Now Covered by Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTST. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Netstreit in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Netstreit in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Netstreit in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Netstreit in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Netstreit in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netstreit has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. Netstreit has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

About Netstreit

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

