Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.21.

NTST opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. Netstreit has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $18.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

About Netstreit

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

