Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.21.

NTST opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. Netstreit has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $18.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

About Netstreit

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST)

Receive News & Ratings for Netstreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netstreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit