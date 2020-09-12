Neuronetics (NYSE:VMD) Trading Down 5.5%

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Neuronetics (NYSE:VMD)’s share price dropped 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.91. Approximately 356,495 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 292,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 15th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53.

About Neuronetics (NYSE:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit