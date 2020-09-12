New England Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $45,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 222.0% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

GLD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,618,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,664,450. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

