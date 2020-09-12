New England Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,000 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 400.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 67,761 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 37,861 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 5.3% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 724,201 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $53,328,000 after buying an additional 111,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,689 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,101,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,735,065. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.44. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.