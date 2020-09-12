New England Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.65.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,765,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,873,583. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

