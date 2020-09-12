New England Asset Management Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

New England Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management grew its position in shares of 3M by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 17,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of 3M by 15.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,775,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 875.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,051,000 after acquiring an additional 552,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in 3M by 7.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,002,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,891,000 after acquiring an additional 65,483 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,895. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The stock has a market cap of $93.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.36 and its 200 day moving average is $152.24.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

