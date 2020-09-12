New England Asset Management Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

New England Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $71,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,503,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.4% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 49.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,232,000 after purchasing an additional 718,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,816,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,229. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

