New England Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,300 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

New England Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $3.15 on Friday, hitting $86.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.52. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.