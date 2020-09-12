New England Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

New England Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.03. 3,196,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.46 and its 200 day moving average is $84.22. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.