Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Shares of Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) rose 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.98. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCMGF)

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; British Columbia, Canada; and other projects.

