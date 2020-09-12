NewMarket Co. (NEU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.90 on October 1st

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.90 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

NewMarket has raised its dividend by 14.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NewMarket has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:NEU traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $366.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,411. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.38. NewMarket has a 1-year low of $304.65 and a 1-year high of $505.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $379.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.12.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by ($5.08). The firm had revenue of $410.86 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 10.96%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

