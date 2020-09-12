Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,302 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $27,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $196,870.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,286 shares in the company, valued at $987,322.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $356,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,297 shares in the company, valued at $18,566,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,958 shares of company stock worth $4,442,401 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.22. 4,064,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,308,198. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

