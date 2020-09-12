Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Get Nidec alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Nidec from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NJDCY opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25. Nidec has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 72.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial goods maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Nidec had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Nidec will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nidec (NJDCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.